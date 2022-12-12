HCLTech's automation and artificial intelligence solutions to enhance cybersecurity and employee experience at one of the world's largest snack companies

HCL Technologies (HCLTech), a leading global technology company, announced an expanded multi-year contract with Mondelez International, to enhance Mondelez International's cybersecurity and transform digital workplace services globally.

To support its hybrid workplace model, Mondelez International deployed HCLTech's top rated BigFix platform to automate the discovery and remediation of potential vulnerabilities, ensuring all endpoints including servers, mobile devices and laptops, are continuously secured and compliant.

HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable Mondelez International to provide an intuitive, on-demand personalized user experience and accelerated issue resolution to its 110,000 plus employees across 79 countries. In addition, HCLTech will create a Digital Experience Office to support the continuous improvement and automation of the employee experience at Mondelez International.

"The world of work continues to change, so delivering a great employee experience is vital," said Punit Jain, CTO AMEA, Global Digital Workplace Lead, Mondelez International."Having productive and happy employees means we continue to delight our customers. Therefore, we must proactively maintain and manage our digital workplace environment. Working with HCLTech will enable us to leverage the true power of intelligent automation to drive growth and enhance employee experience."

"We are proud to expand our partnership with Mondelez International," said Sandeep Saxena, Executive Vice President, European Head of Diversified Industries, HCLTech. "This is a great endorsement of the unique IP and cutting-edge innovation HCLTech has built over recent years. Through using our portfolio of next-generation AI and cognitive solutions, Mondelez International will be able to deliver an adaptive and resilient workforce experience anytime, anywhere and on any device."

