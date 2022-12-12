Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTC PINK: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to report additional surface channel sampling results from bedrock exposures in the Eagle area of its Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has historically produced over 4 million ounces of gold. The new bedrock exposures were created in 2022 while constructing drill access trails to test the southeast extent of the Eagle area gold mineralization.

The combined Eagle Zone and Eagle South Feeder Zone ("ESFZ") have now been identified in outcrop in fifteen (15) road cut exposures with channel sampling defining high-grade gold mineralization over a 530 m strike.

Newly reported channel sampling highlights include:

A new Eagle Zone channel number 8.1C with 3.98 gpt gold over 8.0 metres ("m"), has extended the Eagle Zone in surface exposure by a further 35 m southeast of the previously reported surface channel sample (see news release dated July 7, 2022 )

Three (3) new channel samples extend the ESFZ in surface exposure by a further 225 m southeast of the previously reported surface channel samples (see news release dated July 7, 2022 ) Eagle 8.1A 7.82 gpt gold over 6.0 m Eagle 8.1B 2.15 gpt gold over 6.0 m Eagle 9.1 2.18 gpt gold over 2.0 m

One new channel sample exposure in the ESFZ widens and exposes another mineralized structure in the northwest extension of ESFZ. Eagle 3.2 3.99 gpt gold over 2.0 m Eagle 3.2 Grab sample of 9.36 gpt gold



"Channel sampling has been an integral part of our ongoing exploration efforts at the Reliance Gold Project and was instrumental in the Eagle Zone discovery where our original channel sampling at Eagle returned 5.89 gpt gold over 31.5 metres and 4.88 gpt gold over 23.5 metres" commented Robert Boyd, CEO of Endurance Gold. "These additional channel sampling results, supported by our recent drill programs, have now delineated the Eagle Zone mineralization for over 530 metres. Our recently completed drilling program continues to expand the mineralized zones to depth and assay results are pending for 14 diamond drill holes in this area opened up with these channel sample results."

Previous channel samplings in the Eagle area are reported on July 7, 2022, January 5, 2022, November 16, 2020 and October 26, 2020. The locations of all Eagle Area channel samples are shown in the Figure 1 surface plan.

The ESFZ is bound by the shallower dipping Eagle Zone to the northeast and the steeply dipping Royal Shear Fault to the southwest. The area of deformation is open along strike and to depth below the southwest dipping Royal Shear Fault. As reported previously and in this release, significant gold intersections in drilling beneath these areas of channel sampling have been reported over 530 m of trend for the Eagle Zone and over 400 m trend at ESFZ an area of brittle-ductile deformation, strong pervasive ankerite-sericite alteration, and multiple brecciated quartz veins. A photo of the 2022 channel sampling within this structurally deformed and altered ESFZ is in Figure 2 below.

A schematic geological interpretation of the Eagle Area is available on the Company website in the maps section. A complete tabulation of RC drill results , 2021 diamond drill results and 2022 diamond drill results received to date are summarized on the Company website.

The Reliance Gold Property is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts of arsenopyrite, stibnite and pyrite as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias often with associated pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT

Endurance Gold Corporation

(604) 682-2707, info@endurancegold.com

www.endurancegold.com

Grab Samples are selective by nature and may not represent the true grade from the area sampled. Channel samples were collected by a geologist and assistant using a hand-held electric hammer "demolition" chisel which extracts a continuous channel in outcrop horizontally across a pre-measured and marked outcrop face. Since 2020, all rock and channel samples were submitted to ALS Global in North Vancouver, BC, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory, where they were crushed to 70% <2 mm then up to 250 gram pulverized to <75 microns. Samples were then submitted for four-acid digestion and analyzed for 48 element ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and gold 30g FA ICP-AES finish (AU-ICP21). Over limit samples returning greater than 10 ppm gold were re-analyzed by Au-GRA21 methodology and over limit antimony returning greater than 10,000 ppm Sb were re-analyzed by Sb-AA08 methodology.

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.





Figure 1: Eagle Zone and Eagle South Feeder Zone Channel Sample Locations



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/147591_0be457e774c92a24_002full.jpg







Figure 2: 2022 Channel Sampling - Iron Carbonate Altered Outcrops in the Eagle South Feeder Zone



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4976/147591_0be457e774c92a24_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147591