The French parliament has approved a new measure to make it mandatory for parking lots to include solar if their surface area is more than 1,500 square meters.France's National Assembly has approved new provisions to make it mandatory to install PV systems at parking lots with surface areas of more than 1,500 square meters. The government originally proposed setting the size limit at 2,500 square meters, while The Greens had asked for this threshold to be reduced to 500 square meters. Initially, the proposal considered the size limit in terms of parking spaces. France is a pioneer in the development ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...