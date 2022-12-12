Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). The GMG Board has approved an additional $AU 600,000 in capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development. The Company has also successfully increased its organisational capacity by attracting new staff experienced in pouch cell manufacturing, thereby enabling the acceleration of its battery performance optimisation programme.

GMG believes its pouch cells could be used in a wide range of potential applications, including:

personal communication devices,

internet of things (IOT) sensors,

personal mobility devices,

energy storage,

high power industrial applications,

electric aviation,

electric vehicles, and

personal electronics.





GMG Pouch Pack Cell Prototype

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "This investment adds to our existing pouch cell manufacturing capabilities and together with GMG's internal expertise the Company is now focused on progressing collaborative partnerships with several potential battery customers to further accelerate commercial development work in 2023."





GMG Battery Development Centre

The additional CAPEX expenditure will assist with future optimisation, prototype development and production, and assembly times in the BDC. The additional equipment is expected to be operational in Q2 2023.

GMG will continue to work with various scientific and engineering methods to optimise capacity, energy and power density, and overall design of coin cell and/or pouch cell products.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this and other sources of low input cost graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is pursuing opportunities for GMG graphene enhanced products, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils.

