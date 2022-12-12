Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ASF5 ISIN: US22266L1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2C0 
Tradegate
12.12.22
17:30 Uhr
74,94 Euro
+15,96
+27,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COUPA SOFTWARE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,6374,9317:31
74,6374,9317:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADICET BIO
ADICET BIO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADICET BIO INC10,400-36,59 %
AMBRX BIOPHARMA INC ADR2,810-38,11 %
APTEVO THERAPEUTICS INC3,800+17,50 %
CHINA JO-JO DRUGSTORES INC4,760+43,81 %
COUPA SOFTWARE INC74,94+27,06 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.