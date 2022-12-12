The Global Innovators Community is an invitation-only group of the world's most promising scale-ups

The announcement comes as Watershed continues its work with the world's largest companies to enable and accelerate meaningful climate action

Watershed, the enterprise climate platform powering corporate climate action at the world's leading companies, today announced it is joining the World Economic Forum (WEF) as part of the Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups at the forefront of ethical technological and business model innovation.

As a Global Innovator, Watershed will help define the World Economic Forum's global agenda on key issues through Forum Platforms including the Centre for Nature and Climate and Future of Financial and Monetary Systems. Watershed will attend the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos, Switzerland this January.

"2023 will be the make it or break it year for corporate climate action," said Watershed co-founder Taylor Francis. "Working with the World Economic Forum will expand Watershed's perspective and reach as we apply our industry-leading measurement, reporting, and reductions capabilities to help corporations understand their carbon footprints, comply with new and existing regulation, and achieve critical climate impact. We're honored to join this community of trailblazing companies taking on the world's biggest challenges."

In 2022, Watershed launched Watershed Finance, a data-driven platform for analyzing financed emissions, and Watershed Supply Chain, the first dedicated tool for decarbonizing corporate supply chains. In 2023, Watershed will expand its industry reach to help more companies double down on climate action using audit-grade emissions measurement, disclosure-ready reporting, and highest-quality carbon reductions and removals.

The World Economic Forum provides a platform for the Global Innovators Community to engage with public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises like climate change and build future resiliency.

ABOUT WATERSHED: Watershed is the enterprise climate platform. Leading companies like Walmart, Airbnb, Stripe, Klarna, and Block use our software to run end-to-end climate programs with quantifiable results. Watershed delivers granular, audit-grade carbon measurement; one-click disclosure and reporting; and real emissions reduction-all in a single, intuitive, enterprise-grade software platform. Watershed customers have access to our exclusive marketplace of scientifically vetted, high-additionality carbon removal projects and high-quality

offsets; in-house climate and policy expertise; and ongoing support throughout their climate journey. For more information, please visit https://watershed.com/.

ABOUT THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

