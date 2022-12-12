DJ Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C) (MIVO LN) Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 13:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe Minimum Volatility Factor UCITS ETF - EUR (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.6816
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1459953
CODE: MIVO LN
ISIN: LU1681041627
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1681041627 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIVO LN Sequence No.: 207993 EQS News ID: 1510789 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1510789&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 12, 2022 07:41 ET (12:41 GMT)