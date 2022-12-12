DJ Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)
Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CC1U LN) Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 12-Dec-2022 / 13:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI China UCITS ETF - USD (C)
DEALING DATE: 09-Dec-2022
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 271.8292
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16851
CODE: CC1U LN
ISIN: LU1681044050
ISIN: LU1681044050 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CC1U LN Sequence No.: 207972 EQS News ID: 1510747 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
