

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hestia Capital Management, LLC, the third largest stockholder of Pitney Bowes, Inc. (PBI), stated that it intends to nominate a majority slate of director candidates that includes a highly-qualified proposed interim Chief Executive Officer supported by a talented group of operators and strategists. In a letter issued to fellow stockholders, Hestia expressed its plan to overhaul Pitney Bowes' Board of Directors.



Hestia looks forward to formally introducing proposed interim Chief Executive Officer, director candidates and their strategic operating plan in the weeks and months to come.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PITNEY BOWES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de