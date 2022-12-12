Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Partners with Multiplier

Multiplier, a global work platform making international employment easy and risk-free, leverages Recruiter.com for on-demand recruiters as Multiplier expands

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com"), a recruiting solutions platform, is pleased to announce a partnership and client relationship with Multiplier, a global employment platform designed to make international employment, payroll, compliance, and benefits an easy and risk-free process.

"As the job market continues to evolve, we see more companies hiring without regard to geographical boundaries. Once Recruiter.com finds the talent, Multiplier will serve as an all-encompassing platform for onboarding and paying international employees. We are thrilled to partner with Multiplier and help companies hire top talent from anywhere in the world," said the CEO of Recruiter.com, Evan Sohn.

By embracing borderless and flexible hiring, Multiplier helps companies thrive in global markets. The platform provides an all-in-one solution for onboarding, paying, and managing international employees. With a presence in over 150 countries worldwide, Multiplier simplifies the employment process by managing the complexities of local compliance, labor contracts, payroll, benefits, taxes, and more, all within an easy-to-use SaaS solution.

"We are proud to join in this partnership with Recruiter.com and continue to expand our efforts helping companies access and employ talent globally," said Amritpal Singh, co-founder and Commercial Director at Multiplier. "In addition, as we look to expand our own headcount at Multiplier over the next 12 months, we have also signed up to work with Recruiter.com as a client."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals, advanced artificial intelligence sourcing software, and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

About Multiplier

Having entered the market in 2020, Multiplier has fast become the leading global employment platform that makes it easier for companies to employ teams internationally without the need to register a legal entity. With a presence in over 150 countries worldwide, Multiplier simplifies the employment process by managing the complexities of local compliance, labour contracts, payroll, benefits, taxes and more, all wrapped up in an easy-to-use SaaS solution. For more information about Multiplier, visit www.usemultiplier.com.

