Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Bluberi or (the "Company") today announced the approval of a gaming license for the state of Minnesota. The original tribal gaming state in the U.S., Minnesota represents a great growth opportunity for the company and a chance to bring Bluberi's industry leading content to the patrons of Minnesota tribal casinos.

"Bluberi is excited to enter the Minnesota Casino and Gambling market that is home to 19 casinos and more than 21,000 slot machines," said Casey Whalen, Chief Commercial Officer. "We are grateful to Special Agent Jill Ahart and the team at the Minnesota DPS Alcohol & Gambling Enforcement for their support of Bluberi."

Minnesota's nineteen operating casinos include the first ever tribal casino in the U.S., established in 1988, and the state continues to be among the leaders in Class III gaming. Bluberi is excited to bring top performing content, including themes such as Devil's Lock, Treasure Hunter, Fu Bamboo, and the upcoming Xing Fu 888 to Minnesota casinos in early 2023.

"Bluberi"s introduction into Minnesota couldn't be coming at a better time," said Mesa Whitehurst, Vice President of Sales. "This is a market founded on video content and that is what Bluberi does best. We will be bringing great content, service and a passion for gaming. I am excited to see what we can do and how our products resonate with the players of Minnesota."

Christian Smith, Senior Director of Product & Marketing, said, "I'm so excited to begin placing Bluberi games at Minnesota casinos. Our design philosophy is build games that players will find fun, engaging, and hopefully, offer them something they don't find in other slot themes. We've long viewed Minnesota as having some of the savviest players in North America and will be pursuing opportunities to test new games with key casino partners."

Bluberi will be launching the Novus b49 portrait hardware with top performing content early in 2023.

About Bluberi

Backed by more than 25 years of industry experience, Bluberi is an established and reliable company with an expansive vision to deliver the highest quality casino gaming experience to players in Class II and Class III markets across the globe. We strive to provide industry-leading customer service by being the easiest company to do business with and are proud to be an agile supplier; able to respond to customer feedback quickly as we grow to become a best-in-class gaming partner. To learn more, visit bluberi.com.

