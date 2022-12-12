SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received an important order from a major OEM worth over SEK 120,000. The order concerns several systems for hemolysis detection and single-use tests for diagnostic use and is carried out to evaluate Hemcheck's technology.

"Its very positive that we have received this order as we want to start more collaborations and do business with other larger companies. Hopefully they can get started quickly with the evaluation and that this will lead to further commercial or structural opportunities for us in the first quarter of next year," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)

Joen Averstad, CEO

Tel: +46 76 108 8191

Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16884/3683234/1730192.pdf HC PM HC ENG

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hemcheck-has-received-an-important-order-from-a-major-oem-301700360.html