Tokyu Land and Dutch offshore PV specialist SolarDuck are set to develop a floating solar project in the Tokyo Bay area.The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has awarded a contract to Japanese real estate company Tokyu Land to build an offshore floating photovoltaic pilot project in the Tokyo Bay Area Tokyu Land said in a statement that it will build the demonstrator in partnership with Dutch offshore PV specialist SolarDuck and Tokyo-based Everblue Technologies. It said it will provide more details on the project after wrapping up consultations with the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's Bureau of ...

