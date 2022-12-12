Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 456.9 Million by 2028, Globally, at 7.1% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market" By Product (Sensors Or Detectors, Fire Alarm Panels And Devices, Input Or Output Modules), By System Type (Fully Wireless Systems, Hybrid Systems), By End User (Commercial, Residential, Government), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research, the global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market size was valued at USD 281.8 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 456.9 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market Overview

Increasing adoption of wireless systems in safety systems is also expected to fuel market growth as wireless communication eases the communication between field devices and control stations, allowing remote access. These field devices are often placed in hostile environments such as subsea in the oil & gas industry. These communication systems have reduced cabling costs and other overhead expenses. These detection systems with wireless connections can be used to directly transmit vital statistics for giving commands for any critical issue by the top management.

The emergence of government-compliant wireless fire detection systems has increased the adoption of wireless instrumentation needs for critical safety applications. In addition, the declining prices of IR systems is expected to drive the Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market demand over the forecast timeline. Increasing local and regional suppliers has led the industry to be competitive thereby a drastic decline in the prices of the sensors used in these systems.

These industry players are supplying IR sensors with high customization levels which is comparatively cheaper as compared to global suppliers. Improvement in miniaturization and costs has increased the adoption of IR sensors in the Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market which are highly sensitive to radiation. These sensors are used to detect inflammable gases both outdoors and indoors of the plants and facilities enabling the fire-fighters to carry out their fire rescue operations efficiently.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The "Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market" study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Zeta Alarm Systems, Keystone Fire Protection Co., EMS Wireless Fire & Security Ltd, Electro Detectors Ltd, Eurofyre Ltd, Halma PLC, United Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., Sterling Safety Systems, Ceasefire Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market into Product, System Type, End User, and Geography.

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Product

Sensors or Detectors



Fire Alarm Panels and Devices



Input or Output Modules



Others

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by System Type

Fully Wireless Systems



Hybrid Systems

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by End User

Commercial



Residential



Government



Manufacturing



Others

Wireless Fire Detection Systems Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

