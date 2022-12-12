SPAN Enterprises: New Year, New Branding: ExpressTaxExempt Is Now Tax990

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / After providing the tax-exempt sector with online 990 e-filing solutions for over 7 years, ExpressTaxExempt has rebranded to Tax990. With the new year comes a new look and name that are as modern and streamlined as the services they offer.

Tax990 is an IRS-authorized e-filing provider that makes filing tax-exempt returns efficient and effective. Going forward as Tax990, the application will continue to grow while offering the same great features and ease of filing that their clients enjoy and are accustomed to.

Tax990: Benefits and Features

Tax990 will continue to be the one-stop shop for nonprofit tax filings . All applicable schedules will continue to be generated automatically for clients based on the form information they provide for the easiest filing experience possible. Tax990 supports filing for each of the following forms:

Form 990

Form 990-N

Form 990-EZ

Form 990-PF

Form 990-T

Form 8868

CA Form 199

Form 8038-CP

Form 1120-POL

The application continues to allow clients to file an amended return regardless of where they originally filed. If the IRS rejects a return for any reason, clients can edit and re-transmit their returns for free. The internal audit check feature reviews your form for IRS instruction errors and informs you of them before you transmit your form.

If any details of an organization change or any mistakes were made on a form, clients can file amended returns with Tax990 even if they weren't originally filed using Tax990.

Tax990's cloud-based software stores returns and client information safely using the highest level of security available. Clients can access their previous returns at their convenience. Clients can also copy certain information from previous returns onto current year returns to save time.

The application is still full of step-by-step guides, educational blogs and videos, frequent webinars, and a knowledge base with FAQs and trending questions.

Clients can take advantage of package pricing. If a client needs to file an extension form or a Form 990-T , they can choose to purchase a bundle with the needed forms instead of paying for each individually.

There are a variety of benefits for tax professionals as well. Tax professionals can take advantage of discounted pricing, the ability to manage multiple clients under one account, and the ability to upload contribution details in bulk.

Tax990 will continue to offer the same dedicated support that its clients are accustomed to. The live customer support team is available via email, phone, or live chat from Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM EST. The team is happy to help clients through the filing process by answering any questions about navigating the software.

CEO and co-founder of SPAN Enterprises Agie Sundaram said, "As our team continues to lead the market and our product continues to advance, we decided that our branding should also grow and evolve. We will continue to offer the same excellent, user-friendly application complete with the dedicated support our clients deserve, but with a modernized look and easily recognizable name, Tax990."

Tax990 is an IRS-authorized e-file provider for IRS Form 990 Series that offers a solution for tax professionals as well as nonprofits, foundations, and other tax-exempt organizations.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

