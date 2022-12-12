The Newly Launched Cleaner Revolutionizes Household Cleaning

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Redroad has proudly announced the launch of its powerful vacuum cleaner that features a strong cyclone suction. The handheld household cleaning device comes with four times more cleaning power and when it comes to cleaning the house, it simply comes in handy. Due to the affordability and practicality of this vacuum cleaner, it is getting a positive response by customers.

Redroad 17 has a high suction power of 155AW

Said the spokesperson of Redroad, while talking about the vacuum cleaner, "This vacuum cleaner is not only a powerful and handy cleaning tool, but is also cordless and that makes it easier for everyone to clean easily and effectively." She added, "The cleaner is designed to make cleaning more convenient for users and Redroad V17 is a popular cordless vacuum cleaner for everyday household use."

With an impressive suction power of 155AW, Redroad V17 features a very strong cyclone suction, which makes cleaning easier than ever for everyone. It not only makes vacuum cleaning convenient, but also makes it quick for all kinds of users. Moreover, the dual roller brush vacuums the dust once, which is equivalent to the single roller brush twice, greatly improving the cleaning efficiency. This dual roller brush can also collect dust more efficiently than a single roller brush to the suction port, not missing any cleaning spots at all.

In addition, this impressive new dual roller brush is more flexible and convenient to use, and it can be pushed forward and pulled back with a considerable amount of ease. Moreover, the brush head can be rotated at an angle of 360° and during the cleaning process, the dual roller brush closely fits to the ground and wall corners, ensuring a thorough cleaning. Another useful feature of this cleaner is that it is safe for the respiratory health of the user with its double-layer HEPA medical grade filter and Fifth-Level Filter System that easily filters dust with particles larger than 0.1µm. The activated carbon filter can also adsorb odors.

"Redroad V17 comes with seven accessories, including dual roller brush, crevice nozzle, mite brush, dusting brush, bottom hose, and wall mount," said the spokesperson of Redroad, while talking about the accessories and add-ons. "It can easily clean the floor and cope with ceilings, curtains, cribs, cars and other scenes, and also features a 9-phase noise reduction system, with a low noise level of 60db," he added.

