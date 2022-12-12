Sofwave Partners with DUBIMED to Expand Distribution in the United Arab Emirates

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sofwave Medical Ltd (TASE: SOFW), an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, announces an exclusive collaboration and distribution agreement with DUBIMED Medical Supplies to advance Sofwave sales in the United Arab Emirates. This strategic partnership will be an essential step for Sofwave to tap into the Gulf Cooperation Council's rapidly growing aesthetic market.





Louis Scafuri, Sofwave's CEO, says, "We're excited to enter this exclusive partnership with DUBIMED to accelerate Sofwave's expansion into the UAE aesthetic market, which we expect will continue to grow at an accelerated rate in the years to come. Due to the rising demands for aesthetic treatments, specifically energy-focused devices, we felt now was the right time to partner with a long-standing, ingenious supplier in the GCC area."

"Growth, innovation, and trust are what our company is founded on," says DUBIMED CEO Safi Rajab. "As a third-generation medical supplies trading company, we work with a strong desire to provide innovative and diversified medical solutions that meet the aspirations of our customers. "DUBIMED serves as a source of reliability to our clients and partners, this is why we are thrilled to partner with Sofwave."

About Sofwave Medical

Sofwave Medical Ltd. has implemented an innovative approach to wrinkle reduction and lifting using proprietary breakthrough technology. Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam (SUPERB) technology is FDA-cleared to improve facial lines and wrinkles and lift the eyebrow, lax submental tissue (beneath the chin), and neck tissue. Sofwave's cutting-edge technology provides physicians with smart yet simple, effective, and safe aesthetic solutions for their patients.

About DUBIMED

DUBIMED has more than 40 years of experience in the medical field and is a pioneer in the medical aesthetics device and supply industry. DUBIMED's products are available at a majority of the top clinics in the UAE. DUBIMED works proactively with its strategic partners to raise the bar on services in the GCC area.

