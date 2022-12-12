On December 8, 2022, the online opening ceremony of Chengdu Chronicles Culture Overseas (Paris) Exchange Cooperation and the online launch ceremony of the Overseas Exhibition of Chengdu History and Culture (Paris) were held simultaneously in Chengdu and Paris, opening a new chapter for Chengdu City Chronicles culture to promote China-French cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

Ma Haijun, Director of the Office of the Compilation Committee of Chengdu City Chronicles, said in his speech that the Cooperation and the Exhibition in Paris aim to show the French people the long history, splendid civilization, vigorous vitality, and comfortable and happy life of Chengdu, as well as to further enhance the inheritance and protection of historical culture through cooperation and mutual understanding.

Jean-Francois Collignon, Academician of Academy of Fine Arts Institut de France, said in his speech, "I like the Chengdu lifestyle very much, for there are not only beautiful sceneries, delicious food and pandas, but also great poets Li Bai and Du Fu, all of which constitute the unique cultural charm of Chengdu. I look forward to visiting Chengdu, especially the Du Fu Thatched Cottage, to experience the comfortable life there in person."

Remy Aron, President of the French Association of Plastic Arts, remarked in the sharing session that Chengdu is a very charming and creative city. He expected that the success of this event will bring the cultural exchange between Chengdu and Paris to a higher level.

On the day of the opening ceremony, the Overseas Exhibition of Chengdu History and Culture with the theme "Chengdu, a city of parks under the snow mountains a city of happiness with great food" was launched at the Oriental Center in Paris.

