12.12.2022 | 16:14
KeyBank: KeyBanc Capital Markets Completes Its 39th Transaction With the Longroad Energy Team for Three Corners Solar Project

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / KeyBanc Capital Markets served as Coordinating Lead Arranger for the Three Corners Solar project in Kennebec County, Maine. The ~$200 million project has been in development for five years, and upon completion in late 2023 or early 2024, will be the largest solar project in Maine. This represents KeyBank's 39th transaction with the Longroad Energy team, and we are proud of our strong, long-term relationship. KeyBank N.A. and U.S. Bank served as lenders and U.S. Bank was the sole tax equity investor for the project.

For more information: https://www.longroadenergy.com/longroad-energy-completes-financing-and-commences-construction-of-152-mwdc-three-corners-solar-project/

To learn more about KeyBank's commitments to sustainability, click here.

KeyBank, Monday, December 12, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from KeyBank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: KeyBank
Website: https://www.key.com/about/corporate-responsibility/cr-overview.jsp
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: KeyBank

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731329/KeyBanc-Capital-Markets-Completes-Its-39th-Transaction-With-the-Longroad-Energy-Team-for-Three-Corners-Solar-Project

