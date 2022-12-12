Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022

PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 16:36
"Internet in China" Public Service Advertising Series of the China Internet Development Foundation: A Symphony of Life

BEIJING, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China Internet Development Foundation and ANT Group have jointly launched "Internet in China" public service advertising series on the topic of mobile payment called "A Symphony of Life", where it looked back at the changes and promotion of innovation of mobile payment technologies in Chinese society over the past 10 years.