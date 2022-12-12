

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has reported a whopping 40 percent increase in the number of coronavirus related deaths in the last two weeks.



Along with this, all other Covid metrics in the U.S. are on a rising trend.



56 percent rise in Covid positive cases was reported in the country in the last two weeks, as per the latest data published by the New York Times.



U.S. hospitals reported a 28 percent increase in the number of Covid patients in the last two weeks. The number of I.C.U. admissions due to the worse stage of the viral disease also increased by 22 percent.



38,324 people are hospitalized due to Covid. 4,374 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units.



With 4939 new cases of coronavirus infection reporting on Sunday, the total U.S. Covid cases reached 99,417,644, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 1,084,450.



The United States has reported 12 percent increase in coronavirus test positivity in the last two weeks.



12 percent of people who are subjected to Covid test nationwide are diagnosed with coronavirus infection.



In states such as Arizona, Puerto Rico, Utah, South Dakota and Missouri, test positivity rates are above 20 percent.



A total of 98,569,317 people in the U.S. have recovered from the killer disease so far, Worldometers data shows.



582 additional deaths were reported globally on Sunday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,653,291.



