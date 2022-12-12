Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, December 12
12 December 2022
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Award
The Company announces that, together with all eligible employees of the Company's group, Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer have been awarded 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were appropriated to the Executive Directors with effect from 7 December 2022 and will be held on behalf of the Executive Directors for at least three years under the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
Martin Ward
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
125
£0
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|7 December 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
|1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Philip Vincent
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Finance Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Redde Northgate plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|b)
|Identification code
|GB00B41H7391
|c)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
|d)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|e)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
125
£0
|f)
|Date of the transaction
|7 December 2022
|g)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside trading venue
For further information, please contact:
|Redde Northgate plc
|James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com