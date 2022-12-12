Anzeige
Montag, 12.12.2022

PR Newswire
12.12.2022 | 17:06
109 Leser
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 12

12 December 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Award

The Company announces that, together with all eligible employees of the Company's group, Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer have been awarded 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were appropriated to the Executive Directors with effect from 7 December 2022 and will be held on behalf of the Executive Directors for at least three years under the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name

Martin Ward
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0125
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



125


£0
f)Date of the transaction
7 December 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Chief Finance Officer
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0125
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



125


£0
f)Date of the transaction
7 December 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
© 2022 PR Newswire
