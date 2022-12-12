Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

12 December 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Award

The Company announces that, together with all eligible employees of the Company's group, Martin Ward, Chief Executive Officer and Philip Vincent, Chief Finance Officer have been awarded 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. The shares were appropriated to the Executive Directors with effect from 7 December 2022 and will be held on behalf of the Executive Directors for at least three years under the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name



Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 125 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







125





£0 f) Date of the transaction

7 December 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company awarded under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Award of 125 ordinary shares of £0.50 in the Company under and subject to the terms of the Company's Share Incentive Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £0 125 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







125





£0 f) Date of the transaction

7 December 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

