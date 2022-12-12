Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 12 décembre/December 2022) - The common shares of Umdoni Exploration Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Umdoni Exploration Inc. is in the business of mineral exploration. It is focused on the exploration of its 100% owned Chlore Property located near Smithers in British Columbia, Canada.

Les actions ordinaires d'Umdoni Exploration Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Umdoni Exploration Inc. est dans le domaine de l'exploration minière. Elle se concentre sur l'exploration de sa propriété Chlore détenue à 100% située près de Smithers en Colombie-Britannique, au Canada.

Issuer/Émetteur: Umdoni Exploration Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): UDI Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 8 969 449 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 3 000 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 902893 10 6 ISIN: CA 902893 10 6 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 13 décembre/December 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 octobre/October Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for UDI. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com