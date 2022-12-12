Stadion Money Management Named a Best Place To Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments

Stadion receives recognition for the fourth consecutive year

WATKINSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Stadion Money Management , who works with advisors to build retirement plan and participant level investment solutions using adaptive technology, has been named to Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management list for the fourth consecutive year.

Pensions & Investments partners with Best Companies Group, an independent research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, and conducts a two-part survey process of employers and their employees. Winners are selected based on company practices, programs, and benefits, and also feedback on the employee experience.

Notable among Stadion employee comments was feedback on the company's family-like atmosphere, positive work culture and sense of purpose. Stadion employees participated in this survey at a rate of 19% over the reported response average.

"Our focus is to help people prepare for retirement, which I believe that we do through our retirement managed accounts and our flexible technology. At the same time we are also dedicated to developing the Stadion team," said Stadion's President Duane Bernt. "This recognition underscores the value we place in supporting our employees so that they can feel confident supporting the retirement outcomes of others."

"We are honored to be once again recognized as one of the best places to work in money management," said Stadion's Chief Revenue Officer Todd Lacey. "This award is a testament to the culture we have built and sustained at Stadion, and to the entire team that upholds our values and brings passion to helping retirement savers through personalized investment services."

This is one of the many milestones Stadion achieved this year. Earlier in 2022, Stadion was acquired by Smart , a leading global retirement technology provider. Since then, Stadion has continued to grow the team, welcoming seasoned experts to capitalize on the growing interest in managed accounts to support personalized retirement savings.

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2022 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2022 .

About Stadion Money Management

Established in 1993, Stadion is headquartered near Athens, Georgia. Stadion, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smart, works with financial professionals, asset managers, and recordkeepers to build retirement plans and participant level investment solutions.

Stadion Money Management, LLC ("Stadion") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion, including fees, can be found in Stadion's ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

SMM-2212-9

Visit Stadion Money Management at www.stadionmoney.com .

About Smart

Smart is a global savings and investments technology provider. Its mission is to transform retirement, savings, and financial well-being, across all generations, around the world.

Legal & General, J.P. Morgan, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, Link Group, Barclays, Natixis Investment Managers, Chrysalis Investments, and DWS Group and are all investors to date in Smart. Visit Smart at www.smartretire.com .

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 50-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com .

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Stadion provided payment to Best Companies Group to participate in the survey and does not necessarily correlate with responses provided by Stadion Employees and the resulting ranking. Rankings and recognition also do not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the adviser by any client, nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings, and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by Stadion. A more thorough disclosure of the criteria used in any of these rankings can be provided upon request.

The opinions expressed are those of Stadion Money Management and are subject to change without notice. Stadion is a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Stadion's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Media Contact:

Derrius Rodgers

Caliber Corporate Advisers

Derrius@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Stadion Money Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/731377/Stadion-Money-Management-Named-a-Best-Place-To-Work-in-Money-Management-by-Pensions-Investments