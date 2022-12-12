Gilbert, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - DBA. Insurance Advisors of AZ, a leading provider of insurance solutions for small and medium-sized businesses, has announced the incorporation of a new program designed to help businesses and self-employed persons navigate the challenges of inflation.

The program, which is being led by experienced insurance advisor Johan van der Horst, offers a range of solutions and strategies for individuals and businesses looking to protect themselves against the impact of rising prices.

With over 50 years of experience in the insurance industry, van der Horst has seen firsthand the impact that inflation can have on people and businesses. Having worked in high-inflation countries across the world, he has developed a deep understanding of the challenges that these adverse environments produce. Through the new program, he aims to share his knowledge and expertise with self-employed people, and small businesses in Arizona, helping them to navigate the challenges of inflation and protect their financial interests.





The program will focus on providing businesses with tailored insurance solutions, including policies that protect against the impact of inflation on their assets and investments. Additionally, Johan will provide guidance and support to business owners looking to develop strategies for mitigating the impact of rising prices on their operations and bottom line.

"Inflation is a major challenge for businesses of all sizes, but it can be particularly damaging for small businesses," Johan said. "Through our new program, we aim to provide businesses with the tools and support they need to protect themselves against the impact of inflation and maintain their financial health in the face of rising prices."

dba. Insurance Advisors of AZ is committed to helping businesses and self-employed people in Arizona navigate the challenges of inflation and protect their financial interests. The company's new program offers a range of insurance solutions and expert guidance to help weather the impact of rising prices and maintain financial stability.

Contact:

johanvanderh@hotmail.com

