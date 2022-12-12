The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 09 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 09 December 2022 94.61p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 92.22p per ordinary share







12 December 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45