Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

12.12.2022 | 18:07
Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 12-Dec-2022 / 16:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

12 December 2022 1. The Company announces the following PDMRs have deferred a portion of their annual bonus into shares andhave therefore been granted awards under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSBP") on 12 December 2022 as set outbelow (the "DSBP Awards"). 

PDMR       Number of shares subject to Award 
Johan Lundgren  104,331 
Kenton Jarvis  64,149 
Stuart Birrell  18,503 
Sophie Dekkers  26,054 
Thomas Haagensen 17,840 
Garry Wilson   38,777

Each of the DSBP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option and shall ordinarily vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date, subject to the grantee's continued employment. 2. The Company announces that the following PDMRs have been granted awards under the Restricted Share Plan("RSP") on 12 December 2022 as set out below (the "RSP Awards"). 

Number of shares 
PDMR 
         subject to Award 
Johan Lundgren  241,136 
Kenton Jarvis  135,557 
Robert Birge   162,278 
Stuart Birrell  64,520 
Sophie Dekkers  91,762 
Thomas Haagensen 69,248 
David Morgan   83,420 
Garry Wilson   110,792

Each of the RSP Awards are in the form of a nil-cost option, other than awards for Robert Birge which are granted as conditional awards, and no monetary consideration was paid for the RSP Awards. The RSP Awards will typically vest and become exercisable on the third anniversary of their grant date subject to the performance underpins set out in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts. The awards to Robert Birge will vest 25% on the first anniversary of grant, 25% on the second anniversary of grant and 50% on the third anniversary of grant. RSP Awards to the CEO and CFO will be subject to a two-year post-vesting holding period. 3. Further details relating to the RSP and DSBP can be found within the 2022 Annual Report and Accountswhich are available on the Company's website.

In case of queries please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Johan Lundgren 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      104,331

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 104,331

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      241,136

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 241,136

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                              Kenton Jarvis 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment        Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                     easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                      2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                              ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction           Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Deferred Share 
                              Bonus Plan. 
                              Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            Nil      64,149

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 64,149

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of nil-cost options under the easyJet Restricted

Share Plan at nil cost. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)           Nil      135,557

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 135,557

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-12

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2022 11:35 ET (16:35 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
