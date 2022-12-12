Anzeige
WKN: A1JKVH ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 
Frankfurt
12.12.22
15:40 Uhr
23,095 Euro
-0,660
-2,78 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2022
114 Leser
Alkermes: Former Oncology Nurse Finds a New Path To Improve Patients' Lives

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / Meet Michele, an Alkermes employee who uses her past experience as an oncology nurse to aid in her personal mission of helping to improve patients' lives through research.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Alkermes
Website: http://www.alkermes.com/
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731465/Former-Oncology-Nurse-Finds-a-New-Path-To-Improve-Patients-Lives

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
