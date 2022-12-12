Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Vestum AB (publ) (650/22)

At the request of Vestum AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from December 13, 2022, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on December 12, 2022. Short name: VESTUM ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017134125 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 55316 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB