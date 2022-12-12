Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Polyplank AB (publ) receives observation status (652/22)

On November 11, 2022, Polyplank AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that a member of the Company's board of directors had resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Polyplank AB (publ) (POLY, ISIN code SE0005569290, order book ID 087179) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB