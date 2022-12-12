Anzeige
WKN: A1XA0B ISIN: SE0005569290 Ticker-Symbol: PP7 
Frankfurt
12.12.22
13:23 Uhr
0,006 Euro
-0,001
-7,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.12.2022 | 21:34
95 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Polyplank AB (publ) receives observation status (652/22)

On November 11, 2022, Polyplank AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press
release with information that a member of the Company's board of directors had
resigned, resulting in the board consisting of only two members. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if special circumstances exist that result in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Polyplank AB (publ) (POLY, ISIN code SE0005569290, order book ID 087179) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
