Al Jabr is a startup development company. Recently, the company launched its 2023 flagship startup acceleration services for emerging startups.

Muscat, Sultanate of Oman--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Al Jabr is an innovation development company based in Muscat, Oman. It provides acceleration and incubation programs for start-ups and innovation programs for corporate businesses across the MENA region. In 2023 the firm will launch its flagship startup acceleration services, and these will provide seed funding of up to US$100K for tech-enabled startups across various industries, including e-commerce, fintech, logistics, and cybersecurity.

Al Jabr thrives to develop an entrepreneurial economy led by innovation. The company will further add to its strong track record in nurturing and supporting new businesses as it continues to manage and execute three government incubation programs in four Omani cities and three Free Zones over the next two years.

In October 2022 Al Jabr also partnered with the UAE's forward-looking SD Centre for Entrepreneurship to develop innovative programmes for start-up entrepreneurs. That partnership aims to strengthen the entrepreneurial culture in the region, benefiting innovators in both Oman and UAE who are looking for growth opportunities, and allowing them to access the knowledge, support, and capital that they need to strengthen and scale their businesses.

As well as being welcomed by those ambitious individuals in need of investment who are striving to establish and grow their tech-enabled businesses, regional corporations will also benefit from the collaboration and engagement opportunities that Al Jabr's start-up accelerator service will introduce.

Company CEO Mohammed Al Wahaibi, and COO Fatma Sultan Bahwan, are committed to implementing the company's mission of unlocking the region's potential for growth and innovation by encouraging and enabling its entrepreneurial community. In a joint statement they said:

"We aim to support, develop, and fund startups that are creating the tools that will shape how the next generation interacts with technology at work and in their everyday lives, enabling both new and existing industries to grow. We invite forward-thinking corporate companies with the ambition to support the creation of exciting innovations in the region to join our journey in making this possible."

AL JABR LLC is an Omani company focused on startup development and corporate innovation. The company builds entrepreneurial programs that help bridge startup innovation with corporate ambition, giving access to financial, human, and intellectual capital.

