Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 12.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PLC7 ISIN: US26614N1028 Ticker-Symbol: 6D81 
Tradegate
12.12.22
19:11 Uhr
65,94 Euro
+0,53
+0,81 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DUPONT DE NEMOURS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,1766,4322:18
66,1666,2821:55
ACCESSWIRE
12.12.2022 | 22:02
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DuPont: How Innovative CCRO Technology Helped Carlsberg Create Probably the World's Most Water-Efficient Brewery

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / At DuPont, we envision a future where the world's 7.8 billion people have access to safe, clean water; where makers and producers have the necessary water to make the products, food, and energy on which we rely; and together we optimize the circular nature of water in a sustainable, equitable way.

Although predictions on future water supplies make for grim reading and there is no doubt that ensuring reliable, accessible, sustainable water supplies is a critical challenge, projects like the one at the Fredericia brewery suggest that we have every reason to be optimistic.

For as this project shows, the technology required to help us to achieve our vision and shift the trajectory from water scarcity to water security already exists. Indeed, by changing our approach to water and harnessing new technology, we have a golden opportunity to tackle complex water challenges and create a water-optimized world.

To learn more about DuPont DesaliTec CCRO technology and how these next-generation intelligent reverse osmosis systems can achieve consistently high recovery rates with minimal operator intervention visit here.

Continue reading here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DuPont on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: DuPont
Website: https://www.dupont.com/about/sustainability.html
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DuPont

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731480/How-Innovative-CCRO-Technology-Helped-Carlsberg-Create-Probably-the-Worlds-Most-Water-Efficient-Brewery

DUPONT DE NEMOURS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.