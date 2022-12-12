Dataweavers Appoint Eric Webb to VP of Sales (USA)

The appointment comes as Dataweavers launch into USA market, off the back of a 'Series A' investment by OIF Ventures

BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2022in September 2022.

Upon his appointment Eric Webb said "Dataweavers is uniquely positioned in North America and has a tremendous window of opportunity. We provide a win-win-win for all entities involved in Sitecore DXP projects and my ambition is for the success of every customer and member of the Dataweavers team in North America as we strive for organizational goals in this region."

While announcing the appointment Dataweavers CEO and Co-Founder Ben Shapiro said, "To appoint someone of Eric's calibre and reputation is a huge boost for us moving into the US market. Eric has a well-deserved reputation for establishing strong footholds in emerging markets and we look forward to watching Dataweavers and our customers grow in the region."

Dataweavers' is confident of a successful entry into the US market, already backed by strong existing relationships and growth targets. The market is already seeing unparalleled outcomes as a result of the Dataweavers end-to-end web operations platform that offers a secure, compliant, always up to date, and fully automated solution that frees up human capital. Providing organisations future state architecture flexibility of their investment in digital experience platforms like Sitecore.

ABOUT DATAWEAVERS:

The Dataweavers platform is an industry leading cloud automation platform that helps organisations move from a people-based infrastructure hosting effort to an automated web operations platform.

Founded in 2018, Dataweavers saw the need for digital teams to spend more time delivering business value through customer experiences, rather than spending time on managing infrastructure overhead. Backed by a cost, performance availability, and security guarantee; organizations take control of their Digital Experiences and consistently deliver results.

Dataweavers' customers include Isuzu UTE, UnitingCare Queensland, Australian Retirement Trust, Royal Automotive Association and others in Australia, and Independent Purchasing Cooperative and Global Payments in the United States.

