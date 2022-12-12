

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday see December results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac Bank, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In November, the index slipped 6.9 percent to a score of 78.0.



China will see November numbers for new yuan loans, with forecasts suggesting CNY1.350 trillion - up from CNY615.2 billion in October. Outstanding loan growth is called steady, higher by an annual 11.1 percent.



Hong Kong will provide Q3 figures for industrial production; in the previous three months, industrial production rose 2.7 percent on year.



The Philippines will release October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 14.1 percent on year and exports rose 7.0 percent for a trade deficit of $4.821 billion.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de