Dienstag, 13.12.2022

WKN: 885166 ISIN: USY384721251 
Tradegate
12.12.22
21:52 Uhr
29,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,40 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
PR Newswire
13.12.2022
127 Leser
Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery

  • New pilot programs demonstrate Hyundai Motor Group's new Plug & Drive (PnD)-based robots with integrated autonomous driving technology and Group insights
  • Pilot service at Rolling Hills Hotel uses PnD-based robot to deliver amenities and food and drinks directly to customers' rooms
  • Deep-learning technology enables PnD-based robot to recognize customers; autonomous driving technology and connectivity with elevators enables movement between floors without human help
  • The Group to also pilot outdoor delivery services within a residential/commercial complex through a partnership with Korean delivery company Woowa Brothers
  • A food delivery service robot to pick up restaurant orders made by customers through an application and deliver the orders to customers' doors
  • Based on the pilot program results, the Group plans to expand the use and operating hours as well as the number of robots

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has started two pilot delivery service programs using autonomous robots based on its Plug & Drive (PnD) modular platform at a hotel and a residential-commercial complex located in the outskirts of Seoul.

Hyundai Motor Group Robots Get Rolling with Pilot Programs to Advance Last-mile Delivery

The delivery robot consists of a storage unit integrated on top of a PnD driving unit. Alongside the loading box used to deliver items, a connected screen displays information for customers.

First shown at CES 2022, the Group's PnD modular platform is an all-in-one single wheel unit that combines intelligent steering, braking, in-wheel electric drive and suspension hardware, including a steering actuator for 360-degree, holonomic rotation. It moves autonomously with the aid of LiDAR and camera sensors. An integrated storage unit allows the robot to transport products to customers.

By adding the autonomous driving capability, the PnD-based robot can find the optimal route within the area to deliver packages to recipients. It can recognize and avoid fixed and moving objects and drive smoothly, providing a fast delivery time.

"PnD-based delivery robots allow quicker delivery times with improved safety through the use of autonomous driving technology, including fast obstacle avoidance capabilities," said Dong Jin Hyun, Head of Robotics LAB of Hyundai Motor Group. "We plan to keep upgrading mobility services, convenience, safety and affordability for customers through our pilot programs."

