Avery Restaurant Consulting now offers new menu consulting and staff training for restaurants in Boston.

Reading, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - December 12, 2022) - Avery Restaurant Consulting, which has helped launch over 50 successful restaurants across Connecticut, Maine, and Rhode Island, has introduced a new menu consulting and staff training service for restaurant owners in the greater Boston area.

Staff Training & Menu Design In Boston Announced By Avery Restaurant Consulting



The announcement coincides with a recent report from The Boston Calendar, which found that in the first quarter of 2022, 22 new establishments were open - adding to the 3,000 established restaurants already in operation. With the new service, Avery Restaurant Consulting aims to help new owners with concept development, menu creation, and staff training.

As such, the firm can help ensure a well-coordinated grand opening for new restaurants. For already established restaurant owners who wish to optimize processes and attract new customers, the consulting firm now offers staff retraining and menu optimization. Having front-house and back-house expertise, owner Jason Carron and his team can advise and train both the kitchen staff and waitstaff.

The firm's staff training and retraining service is designed to streamline operations and improve customer experience. By providing guidance to the front-of-house staff, Avery Restaurant Consulting helps the team develop successful selling strategies, a good knowledge of the restaurant's menu, and customer relationship skills.

"From a chef who has been through it all, trust me: there is a way to achieve your goal," says Jason. "Whether we are creating a new concept to help you open your restaurant, or implementing new parameters to help keep your profits in line, we can help you succeed."

With the latest announcement, Avery Restaurant Consulting continues to expand its line of consulting solutions for restaurants of all sizes. Founded by a restaurant industry veteran Jason Carron, the firm offers hospitality, food and beverage, and operations and management consulting, as well as concept development and marketing services.

