'Kaleyra' is positioned as a Leader in the 2022 SPARK Matrix for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced that it has named Kaleyra as the 2022 technology leader in the latest SPARK Matrix: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), 2022.





The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

According to Abhishek Ghosh, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Kaleyra's proprietary platform and robust APIs manage multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, consisting of rich messaging & instant messaging capabilities, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video calling, and chatbots. The company also has extensive experience in regulated sectors such as banking and healthcare promoting significant use-cases such as voice for better banking experience and SMS for improving reachability." "Kaleyra, with its comprehensive capabilities, compelling customer references, comprehensive roadmap & vision, and product suite with high scalability, is capable of catering to the diverse customer needs across industry verticals and has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact, having been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), 2022," adds Abhishek.

"Kaleyra's position in the SPARK Matrix: Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), 2022, is a testament to its high-quality services and rapid advancement as a market and technology leader in the global business communication space," shares Kaleyra Chief Business Officer Mauro Carobene. "The report rightly highlights Kaleyra's strong capabilities as an end-to-end omnichannel solution and acknowledges its 'extensive experience in highly regulated and demanding sectors (such as banking and healthcare) and enterprise-focused co-creation with customers.' We are delighted to be recognized among the top leading CPaaS vendors worldwide."

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions defines Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), as a real-time, cloud-based customizable platform that provides businesses with solutions to connect with their customers. CPaaS vendors provide communication APIs such as voice, video, messaging service, 2FA (two-factor authentication), and others which simplify the programming process to incorporate real-time communication services. It is a methodology used by developers to embed an enterprise or business application with communication capabilities that deliver better communication and customer experience. CPaaS ensures better in-app calling, better reach, preferred customer channel, changing communication needs, better customer engagement that results in improved sales to name some.

Leading vendors provide features to support continuous digital collaboration that help organizations with their communication APIs. These may include investing in advanced capabilities such as omnichannel approach, advanced messaging, conversational API, security, payments, and contact centers. Driven by the maturity of artificial intelligence and IoT, CPaaS vendors are increasingly augmenting these capabilities to support advanced functionalities and improve end-user experiences. CPaaS providers are also rapidly incorporating capabilities such as messaging, application-to-person (A2P), security, two-factor authentication (2FA), and AI-centric APIs.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. is a global group providing mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers, retailers, and other large organizations worldwide. Through its proprietary platform and robust APIs, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services, consisting of messaging, rich messaging and instant messaging, video, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra's technology makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with over 1,600 operator connections in 190+ countries, including all tier-1 US carriers. For more information, please visit www.kaleyra.com.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

