How Big Change Makers Can Help Us Create Universal Wellbeing During A Time We Need It Most

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / Amanda Cryer's vision of a world where our differences make us stronger is one step closer to fruition thanks to Big Change Makers (BCM). The organization, founded by Cryer, and systems engineer Mel Wymore, helps purpose driven leaders, emerging changemakers, entrepreneurs, and businesses implement social change that can last lifetimes.

When the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we knew it in 2020, a new awareness surrounding the challenges faced by global society grew alongside it. Sickness, poverty, climate change and alarming levels of corruption and violence increasingly occupied people's minds, and breathed high levels of anxiety, powerlessness, and division into their lives.

Studies suggest that media played a pivotal role in creating this division, and upon recognizing this and the uncertainty felt by individuals across the globe, social impact mentor, influencer, and filmmaker Amanda "Kazzy" Cryer , took it in her hands to do something about it.

"One of the things that the pandemic did was it created a lot of fear," Cryer says. "I believe that much of the media enabled that to happen, as the media is adept with fear and scarcity tactics, and it really put a stake between people who were normally loving towards each other," she adds.

Cryer asked herself, 'what if each of us had the tools to create significant and lasting change?' and the answer she gave led her to realize that - although there is division in our world, millions of people are still committed to making a difference.

As a social impact coach and consultant, Cryer has worked with people from diverse backgrounds including in media, entertainment, community activism, philosophy, leadership roles at the United Nations, Nobel Prize recipients, CEOs, and founders of nonprofits, to provide coaching and mentorship to those looking to overcome individual prejudice to lead more discerning and connected lives. What she found at each step of the way is the power of working together to create impactful change.

Cryer is also the co-founder of 1 Voice World and Unaccounted, LLC where she helps develop and co-create educational programs and media that focus on what is possible when we overcome division and polarization and move towards uniting humanity.

With a mission to help purpose driven leaders and entrepreneurs - as well as organizations and corporations, design and implement social impact projects and maximize their impact and influence, Cryer, along with impact strategist and systems engineer Mel Wymore, founded Big Change Makers , (BMC).

Big Change Makers is an educational and leadership organization that strives to empower people to be effective agents of change through mentorship, coaching, and education. The organization was built on the foundation that skin color, sexual orientation, religion, vaccine status or other markers do not divide us, but are evidence of our strength instead.

"It's really important for us to look at whether we're being part of the solution or part of the problem," Cryer says. "Part of that is looking at what we're consuming, in our mouth for instance, but also what we're consuming with our eyes and our ears. Are we involving ourselves in conversations that have to do with divisive narratives? Or are we involving ourselves in conversations that are about uniting humanity?" she continues.

Big Change Makers operates on three pillars , which are to focus on the betterment of the entire community rather than personal success, to take action on multiple fronts to enlist sustainable change, and to address the root causes of an issue, and not just the symptoms of it. Using a methodology that has been successfully applied in dozens of countries worldwide, Cryer and the team at Big Change Makers help us create a world with an emphasis on "we," instead of "me."

"We are truly all connected," she says. "I mean, everyone was impacted by the COVID-19 virus across the globe. During the pandemic, I was creating Zoom calls with people from all over the world because no one could socialize, and nobody could go out, so we were having Zoom calls to get together. We were coming together and creating relationships. I think the pandemic did a lot of awful things, but it did some good things too. It helped inspire the work we're doing now," she continues.

Big Change Makers reminds us that we are living in a global society, and what affects one of us can affect all of us. "We're not only American, Irish, African, or Thai, we are all global citizens. And that's what really got us to come together as a collective and build Big Change Makers," she concludes.

Cryer and her work with Big Change Makers strives to bring people together and provide them with the opportunity to engage locally while creating an impact globally. If we truly want to live in a world where our differences are our strength, then it's our responsibility to join Cryer and help create meaningful change in our own communities.

