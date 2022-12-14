Playstar Gaming Inc.: PlayStar to Receive $15 Million in Equity Funding from Meyer Global Management

Tech-focused investment fund executes letter of intent as anchor investor to provide up-and-coming online casino brand with significant cash injection supporting further U.S. growth

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 14, 2022 / The ongoing U.S. expansion plans of PlayStar Gaming Group AB (http://www.PlayStar.com) (PlayStar or the Company) have been bolstered by news that the Company has executed a letter of intent with Meyer Global Management, LLC (MGM) that outlines a $15 million equity investment into its future growth.

One of the newest online gambling operators in the United States, PlayStar has made a flying start in its five months of operations in New Jersey by exceeding all major KPI forecasts and already competing against notable peers in this market.

Having set out to provide an online casino experience with a heavy focus on personalization and player engagement, PlayStar is already on the road to achieving its mission by leveraging real-time data to create tailor-made player journeys through predictive modelling.

With strong performance since launch and a brand that stands out against the competition, PlayStar has caught the attention of Meyer Global Management, with the tech-focused investment firm putting its weight behind PlayStar in its endeavours by investing an eight-figure sum to fuel the Company's growth plans.

Meyer Global Management is focused on identifying companies at the forefront of innovation and believes PlayStar has the potential to grow substantially in the U.S. - something which MGM's investment will expedite. With PlayStar currently looking to expand its operations, the Company will also use this investment to support its launch in Pennsylvania next year.

Per Hellberg, Chief Executive Officer at PlayStar, said, "PlayStar is delighted to welcome Meyer Global Management as a shareholder in our business. MGM's confidence in PlayStar to provide $15 million to support us in a time of such economic uncertainty says a lot about PlayStar's performance over the past few months.

"While several online gambling sites have been forced to cease operations in the past year, we've surpassed our initial forecasts and are well-positioned for further expansion. The funding from Meyer Global Management will enable us to build on this initial success as we grow our New Jersey operation and look to launch PlayStar in Pennsylvania."

Owen E. H. Meyer, Chief Executive Officer at Meyer Global Management, LLC, said "Meyer Global Management is an investment firm focused on identifying innovative technology companies that have long-term sustainability to deliver strong returns for our investors.

"What we've seen from PlayStar since it debuted in New Jersey a few months ago is very impressive and I believe that with our support, the Company has the potential to be just as popular when it goes live in Pennsylvania. PlayStar's management is very experienced in this industry and we look forward to continued momentum in player acquisition and retention."

PlayStar has over 40 employees with offices in New Jersey, Gibraltar, Malta and Sweden.

About PlayStar Gaming Group AB

PlayStar Gaming Group AB (http://www.PlayStar.com) offers a fully licensed online casino in the U.S. Managed by a team built exclusively from the most experienced talent in the industry across the U.S. and EU, PlayStar delivers a "casino first" platform through award-winning slots, table games and promotions. PlayStar is committed to delivering a hyper-personalized experience alongside unique engaging content, all built on real-time player data. PlayStar recently launched in New Jersey, and plans to launch in Pennsylvania in Q1 2023 and further states in the near future.

About Meyer Global Management, LLC

Meyer Global Management, LLC (http://www.MeyerGlobal.co) is a technology-centric investment firm. Based in New York City, MGM manages a venture capital fund, private equity fund, multiple special purpose vehicles, and a traditional long/short equity hedge fund. MGM seeks investment opportunities at the forefront of innovation to generate superior absolute returns in the hybridization era of public and private equity.

