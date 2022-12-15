GEEKOM launches the premium new GEEKOM Mini IT11

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mini IT11 Mini PC is the newest member of the GEEKOM Mini series! The premium GEEKOM Mini IT11 will be available from December 15, 2022.





The Mini IT11 comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Pro, delivering improved productivity and a personalized, intuitive user experience.

With 4 Cores, 8 Threads, up to 12M Cache, and 5.00 GHz, the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor delivers incredible power and responsiveness. Applications such as document creation, web surfing, rendering, video and image editing can take advantage of its high efficiency and superfast response speed. In combination with fast memory and massive storage, the GEEKOM Mini IT11 is powerful enough to handle your demanding tasks.

You can enjoy the immersive, discrete-level integrated graphics of the Intel Iris Xe; enjoy 8K web browsing, movie playback, and AAA gameplay in clear visuals; and multitask across many office apps with almost no lag.

Thanks to its comprehensive I/O ports (two USB4 ports, three USB 3.2 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, and one Mini DisplayPort, etc.), the Mini IT11 ensures enough connectivity for multiple 8K displays, keyboard and mouse, projector, speaker, HDTV, etc. Furthermore, Intel Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 allow you to experience a dramatically improved connected experience at home, at business, or on the go, with faster speed and enhanced security.

The Mini IT11 features a premium metal inner frame and a sleek, solid case that measures 117 x 112 x 45.6 mm and weighs 565 g. With its included VESA mount, it is easy to mount almost anywhere while maintaining a tidy, clutter-free environment.

The all-powerful Mini IT11 is designed for home entertainment, office work, gaming, streaming, education, business, etc. Get this perfect gift and let your loved ones immediately experience its exceptional performance.

Shop the latest GEEKOM Mini IT11 for €569-€769.

About GEEKOM

GEEKOM was founded in 2003. Over 18 painstaking years, GEEKOM put all its efforts into the research, design, production, and sales of quality computer products. As an Intel strategic partner, GEEKOM offers consumers worldwide powerful, portable, and popular Mini PCs. With GEEKOM, more people will learn, work, play, and do more efficiently and easily.

