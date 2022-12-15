TwentyFour Income Fund - Monthly Factsheet & Commentary - November 2022
London, December 15
30/11/2022
TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128, LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)
Monthly Factsheet
Factsheet Commentary
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published its monthly factsheet and commentary to the end of November 2022. Copies can be downloaded from the Company's website:
www.twentyfourincomefund.com
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Nathan Brown +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900
Alistair Wilson
