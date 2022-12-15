

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German reinsurance provider Munich Re Group (0KFE.L) said it expects fiscal 2023 consolidated profit of around 4.0 billion euros, under the new reporting standard IFRS17.



Insurance revenues, which represent the IFRS 17 item that will supersede 'premiums' in future, are expected to reach around 58 billion euros. It is anticipated that the return on investment will amount to at least 2.2%.



In its reinsurance business, Munich Re anticipates insurance revenues of about 39 billion euros and a profit of around 3.3 billion euros in 2023. The combined ratio in property-casualty reinsurance is likely to improve significantly to around 86%, mainly owing to the disclosure method per IFRS 17 compared to the method under IFRS4.



In life and health reinsurance, Munich Re projects a total technical result of around 1.0 billion euros.



The ERGO field of business is expected to contribute around 0.7 billion euros to the consolidated result in 2023, with ERGO's insurance revenues expected to total around 19 billion euros.



The company said all forecasts and targets face increased uncertainty owing to fragile macroeconomic developments, volatile capital markets and the unclear future of the pandemic, as well as ongoing considerable uncertainty regarding the financial impact of the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.



