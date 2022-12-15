

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hike its main refinancing rate by 50 basis points to 2.50 percent from 2 percent.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 145.03 against the yen, 0.9855 against the franc, 0.8624 against the pound and 1.0616 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



