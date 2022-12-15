Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Acrinova AB (publ) (665/22)

At the request of Acrinova AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- and B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from December 16, 2022, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is today on December 15, 2022. Short name: ACRI A ACRI B ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0015660014 SE0015660030 ------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 186414 219981 ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB