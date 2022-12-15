Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QQW1 ISIN: SE0015660014 Ticker-Symbol: 9M0 
Frankfurt
15.12.22
08:02 Uhr
0,752 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACRINOVA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ACRINOVA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 14:34
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Acrinova AB (publ) (665/22)

At the request of Acrinova AB (publ), the trading in the company's A- and
B-shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is to cease. As from
December 16, 2022, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Last day of trading is today on December 15, 2022.



Short name:   ACRI A    ACRI B   
------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015660014 SE0015660030
------------------------------------------
Order book ID: 186414    219981   
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
ACRINOVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.