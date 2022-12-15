Anzeige
Freitag, 16.12.2022
Starke News! Jetzt gehört Cybeats zu den Top-25-Aktien der Börse!
15.12.2022 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Toleranzia AB is removed (666/22)

On November 14, 2022, the shares in Toleranzia AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Flerie
Invest AB to the other shareholders of the Company. 

Yesterday, December 14, 2022, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a press release with
information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in Toleranzia AB (TOL, ISIN code
SE0007438577, order book ID 204110). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
