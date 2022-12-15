Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Toleranzia AB is removed (666/22)

On November 14, 2022, the shares in Toleranzia AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Flerie Invest AB to the other shareholders of the Company. Yesterday, December 14, 2022, Flerie Invest AB disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in Toleranzia AB (TOL, ISIN code SE0007438577, order book ID 204110). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB