Freitag, 16.12.2022

WKN: A2QQW1 ISIN: SE0015660014 Ticker-Symbol: 9M0 
Frankfurt
15.12.22
08:02 Uhr
0,752 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Acrinova AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (192/22)

On request of Acrinova AB (publ), company registration number 556984-0910,
Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's A- and B-shares on Nasdaq Stockholm
with effect from December 16, 2022. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq
First North Premier Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 64,756,926 shares (of which
23,749,575 A- shares and 41,007,351 B-shares). 



Short Name:          ACRI A          ACRI B         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0015660014       SE0015660030      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         186414          219981         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be     23,749,575        41,007,351       
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:           CCP Cleared       CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        STO Equities CCP/182   STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size    MiFID II tick size table
                table                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO           XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   35 Real Estate  
------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3510 Real Estate
------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
