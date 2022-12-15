Castelnau Group Ltd - Directorate Change

15 December 2022

CASTELNAU GROUP LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernseywith registration number 67529)

(The "Company")

LEI Number: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Directorate Change

The Company announces the retirement of Lorraine Smyth as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 15 December 2022. Lorraine has been a Director of the Company since April 2021, and the Board has greatly appreciated the experience and support she has contributed to the development of the Company.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Board also wishes to announce that Graham Shircore has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 15 December 2022.

Graham graduated from Bath University with a BSc (Hons.) degree in Business Administration.

In 2005, Graham joined Aviva Investors on the graduate scheme and went on to become a UK Equity Fund Manager in 2008. Graham later went on to also manage European funds before joining Rothschild Wealth Management in 2013. At Rothschild, Graham worked within the investment team helping to shape and implement the equity research process.

Graham joined Phoenix Asset Management Partners ("Phoenix"), where he is a partner, in 2017 before being seconded to Stanley Gibbons as CEO, a role he held for 4 years before returning to Phoenix to take up the role of CEO of Castelnau within Phoenix.

Jo Peacegood, Independent Chairperson of Castelnau Group said, 'Speaking on behalf of the Board, we have thoroughly enjoyed working with Lorraine and look forward to continuing the close relationship we have formed with her as Lorraine continues to support the company in her role at Phoenix. We would like to welcome Graham to the Board and look forward to continuing to work with him and the rest of the Castelnau team at Phoenix.'

There are no disclosures to be made equivalent to those required by LR 9.6.13 (2-6). All Graham's current directorships in publicly quoted companies and in the past five years are noted below.

Current directorships

None to declare

Past directorships

Stanley Gibbons Group plc - Appointed March 2018. Group became a private company in September 2022

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey, GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001