Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2022) - Further to its news release dated November 29, 2022 announcing a private placement, StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF) ("StraightUp" or the "Company") announces that it is increasing its financing so that it now consists of the sale of 8,500,000 units at $0.05 each. Each unit will consist of one common share and one two-year share purchase warrant entitling the holder to acquire an additional common share for $0.05. The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee on $225,000 of the financing consisting of a $18,000 cash payment and the issuance of 360,000 warrants exercisable at $0.05 each for a period of two years.

Of the 8,500,000 units, 5,000,000 will be sold pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption, which permits the Company to issue units without a hold period. Of the 5,000,000 units sold under this exemption, 1,000,000 units will be subject to the finder's fee described above.

There is an amended offering document related to this offering that can be accessed under the issuer's profile at www.sedar.com and at www.straightupresources.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

About StraightUp Resources

StraightUp is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property. The Company's West Cat Mine includes an Unpatended Mining Claim on Federal Land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County Nevada about 15 km east of US-95, approximately 20 km from Beatty, Nevada at the base of the Bare Mountain Range.

