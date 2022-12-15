

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup (C) is reportedly winding down banking operations in China. In a strategic move, the banking major is said to exit the majority of its retail operations in the Asia region gradually. While its institutional business in China might continue.



The decision might affect more than 1200 employees in China and the group might provide options for relocation either to China or other regions.



Citi has announced its decision to exit Korean and Russian retail operations.



