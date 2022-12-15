Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (668/22)

As from December 16, 2022, the following certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: Short name: ISIN: BULL SWMA X2 H SE0006088720 BULL SWMA X3 H SE0004931798 BEAR SWMA X3 H2 SE0006090049 SHRT SWMA H SE0004932358 The last day of trading will be December 16, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.