GlobeNewswire
15.12.2022 | 15:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of certificates issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB (668/22)

As from December 16, 2022, the following certificates issued by Svenska
Handelsbanken AB will be delisted upon request from the issuer: 

Short name:                                ISIN: 
BULL SWMA X2 H                           SE0006088720
BULL SWMA X3 H                           SE0004931798
 BEAR SWMA X3 H2                          SE0006090049
                                   SHRT SWMA H
                                  SE0004932358

The last day of trading will be December 16, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
